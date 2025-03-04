Six Nations: France v Ireland best moments 

By Charlie Elliott

France and Ireland have cemented their status as the two teams to beat in the Six Nations, being up there for the past few years now.

Both have very different styles of play, with Ireland being more defensively astute and solid and France being a free-flowing attacking team who are capable of a moment of madness.

It is always a good watch between these two, as fans can see which style comes out on top.

With the added layer of Six Nations glory on the line, the game this weekend will be electric.

Here are some of the best moments and games between these two in the Six Nations era.

2018 Six Nations – Johnny Sexton Drop Goal

Johnny Sexton’s drop goal against France in the 2018 Six Nations was a moment of sheer brilliance and nerve. With the clock in the red in a tightly contested match, Ireland were trailing by a point.

In a high-pressure situation, Sexton, known for his clutch performances, calmly slotted a drop goal from 45 meters out.

The execution was flawless, and the ball sailed between the posts, putting Ireland ahead by two points.

Also, trademark of a Joe Schmidt side at the time, it came after a 41-phase attack.

This crucial score ultimately secured a 15-13 victory for Ireland, keeping their Grand Slam hopes well and truly alive.

They ended up winning the Slam, with this game defining in their campaign.

Sexton’s composure under pressure showcased his immense skill and leadership, reminding fans of his ability to rise to the occasion in the most challenging moments.

His drop goal remains one of the most memorable moments of the Six Nations.

2021 Six Nations – Ireland 13-15 France

The Ireland vs. France match in the 2021 Six Nations was a thrilling, hard-fought encounter that ended with France securing a 15-13 victory.

Played in Dublin, the game was a tense battle of attrition, with both sides showcasing strong defensive efforts.

Ireland took an early lead, but France responded with intensity, driven by their dynamic half-backs and powerful forwards.

It remained closely contested throughout, with both teams exchanging penalties and territorial dominance.

A crucial try from Damien Penaud gave France a healthy 15-3 lead and turned out to be the winner.

An Irish resurgence late one brought them close to a historic comeback, but came to no avail.

2000 Six Nations – France 25-27 Ireland

One of the most dramatic games between these two sides, in 2000 it was a proper attritional encounter.

Ireland’s performance was highlighted by a superb try from Brian O’Driscoll, showcasing his talent and flair. O’Driscoll ended the match with a hat-trick of tries.

The Irish side also displayed resilience in the face of a powerful French attack, as they withstood a series of intense phases.

Late on, David Humphreys slotted home a conversion to break the poor streak that Ireland were going through in France at that time.

It was their first win in Paris for 28 years, not bad for a team who were tipped for the Wooden Spoon that year.

2014 Six Nations – France 20-22 Ireland

Wins by two points seem to be the norm in this fixture, with 2014 proving no different.

From a key hat-trick by a young O’Driscoll in the previous game on this list, to a fitting farewell for a legend of the game, this game secured the Championship on the last day.

It was only the second win in 42 years at the Stade de France, the same ground at which he scored a hat trick 14 years prior and was one of the most dramatic endings to a game ever.

France thought that they had snatched victory, with a Damien Chouly try in the corner being chalked off by the TMO late on.

While it was huge in a tournament sense with it being the title deciding game, it will forever also be remembered as the end of a great Test career.

2024 Six Nations – France 17-38 Ireland

The first game on this list that was a dominant performance, which shows the similar quality that both have had in recent years.

Last year, Ireland began their Six Nations title defence with a trip to Paris, starting their campaign off with the toughest opponents they could have faced.

Utterly dominant throughout, they were aided by a red card from Paul Willemse, which they made count.

It sent out a statement that they were the team to beat, which proved to be the case with them winning the Six Nations for the second year in a row, with four wins from a possible five.

While it hasn’t been as convincing this year, memories of this game will serve as motivation to inflict the same fate on Les Bleus.

