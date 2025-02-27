George Horne – The Forgotten Spark Scotland Needs to Ignite during the Six Nations

By Pete Ryan – @PeterRyanSports

Scotland is an exciting team, a canvas rich with promise, still waiting for the final strokes of destiny. Gregor Townsend has to take advantage of a golden generation.

Masters of the craft, such as Finn Russell, Blair Kinghorn, and Huw Jones, are in their prime and have all the tools to bring silverware to Scotland.

Talent is abundant for the coaching staff to choose from. However, one name is yet to be given a real opportunity on the international stage.

George Horne has been setting Scotstoun alight with his blistering performances.

A player who has done enough to earn a starting spot hasn’t even been given the chance to make an impact from the bench in the last two games.

Trailblazer George Horne

Born in Dundee, Horne’s play is a dance of speed, agility, and untamed energy. Rugby is in his genes, as his brother Peter Horne is also a Scotland international.

Forged at Howe of Fife RFC, he ascended through Scotland’s youth system, representing his nation at every stage. Paying homage to Bell Baxter High School and Strathallan School is essential, as Horne sharpened his craft there and laid the foundation for his future success.

On 25th November 2016, Horne ran out with the Glasgow Warriors for the first time as they took on the Ospreys.

His breakout year left its mark, and in 2017, Glasgow Warriors made it official—his first step into the professional arena.

The 29-year-old thrived, winning both Young Player of the Season and Player of the Season. Now, he is pivotal to the Warriors’ set-up.

In 2023, a century of appearances deserved a moment of magic, and Horne delivered, stepping off the bench to score as Glasgow Warriors conquered Leinster 43-25.

Fast forward to 2024, and he was part of the Glasgow side that journeyed to Loftus Versfeld to topple the Vodacom Bulls and capture the URC title.

Two years after his Glasgow Warriors debut, Horne pulled on the thistle for the first time against the USA during a summer tour.

He has been on the fringes of the Scotland team, yet to be given the platform to shine. Of course, Horne has had notable performances in a Scotland jersey.

A match that stands out is his performance against Russia in 2019, where he went over for a hat-trick, showcasing his scoring ability and game-changing potential.

Even though the Glasgow Warrior has been on fire lately, it makes you wonder what more he has to do to get Six Nations minutes again.

Where does he stand in the pecking order?

Horne stands at the threshold of his potential, ready to break through.

His talent is undeniable, and he has the ability to make a significant difference in a somewhat stagnant Scotland team. Like a river that never runs dry, Scotland continues to produce top-tier scrum-halves.

If Ben White is number one, Horne would be a close second. With his sharp instincts and composure, the Glasgow nine is the perfect weapon to be unleashed from the bench.

The 6-2 split bench works in his Warriors teammate, Jamie Dobie’s, favour, as he can cover the wing. After two disappointing results for Townsend’s team, and with a rejuvenated Wales heading to town, changes could be in order. The 29-year-old could make a seismic impact and inject electric energy from the bench.

Is it time to give him a chance?

Looking at the outstanding quality the URC has to offer, Horne is among the best competitors. In the URC, he has 30 points to his name and four tries.

An impressive stat is his 13 clean breaks—he knows how to give defences headaches.

Horne’s boot is like a painter’s brush; he can craft the perfect territorial masterpiece. His stats back this up, with 51 kicks in play, covering 999 metres.

The scrum-half can be a real difference-maker and deliver a heavyweight-type punch to opposition sides in the latter stages of games.

Horne is a phenomenal talent and deserves consistent game time to make his mark. Scotland will be looking to bounce back in a big way, and it seems increasingly likely that he should be part of that.

