Six Nations best matchups of the weekend: Calcutta Cup fly-half clash crucial for Lions chances 

By Charlie Elliott

After fallow week, the Six Nations is back with a bang.

Some eye-watering games are scheduled to take place over the weekend, with Matt Sherratt leading Wales for the first time against Ireland in Cardiff after Warren Gatland’s departure.

The Calcutta Cup is happening at Twickenham, as England look to continue where their left off from their huge win over France.

And France needs to get back on track away in Italy.

Everything that happens off the pitch is now irrelevant, and it is down to the players to decide what happens on it.

Here are some of the best matchups that you need to look out for.

Fin Smith v Finn Russell

The Calcutta Cup fly-half battle needs no introduction.

Fin Smith has made waves in in England shirt so far, with an unbelievable performance against France in his debut last time out.

Already, the Northampton Saints player has received plenty of people believing that he should be a British and Irish Lion in the summer.

Finn Russell has been there and done that, but the man who was a nailed-on Lions pick just a few months ago seems to be watching it slip away from him.

The importance of this game cannot be understated for what it will mean for both, if one outplays the other then it would do their Lions hopes a world of good.

Looking at this weekend, both will be the beating heart of their teams from ten and will look to control the tempo of the game, whoever wins this battle will massively help the team as a whole.

Rivals at club level for Bath and Saints, they are taking it to the international stage.

This Calcutta Cup feels like it is going to be special.

Blair Kinghorn v Marcus Smith

These two could also have been a fly-half matchup if things had worked out differently.

Marcus Smith is falling increasingly out of favour at England but a move to fullback could kickstart his Test career again.

With undeniable talent, if he is at his best there aren’t many in the world who can come close.

Blair Kinghorn is a brilliant versatile back, who mainly plays at fullback for Scotland and club side Toulouse. He will be hoping to bring some of the French flair that he has learnt in the Top 14 and put Smith to the sword.

Coming up against one of the world’s best in their natural position is a tall order for the Harlequins man, but as shown against Thomas Ramos last week, it can be done.

Ange Capuozzo v Louis Bielle-Biarrey

Another couple of rivals at club level are Italy’s Ange Capuozzo and France’s Louis Bielle-Biarrey, who play for Toulouse and Bordeaux Begles in the Top 14.

Lining up on the wing against each other, both are quality players and huge assets for their teams.

Bielle-Biarrey is rapid and is arguably the fastest rugby player in the world, while Capuozzo is not far off at all in terms of pace.

Both have a good knack for being in the right positions and will likely find themselves on the scoresheet.

France needs to regroup after their disappointing defeat to England, which may allow Italy a way into the game. If it isn’t going well for France early on, frustration could kick in.

With the game being played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Gli Azzurri could pile the misery onto Les Blues.

WillGriff John v Andrew Porter

Possibly a bit of a left-field shout, WillGriff John and Andrew Porter could be a slightly niche but interesting clash to watch.

It will be tighthead John’s Six Nations debut, coming up against the experienced Ireland and former British and Irish Lion tourer Andrew Porter in the loosehead.

The Sale Sharks prop is an excellent scrimmager and could make life very difficult for his opposite number, who has much more experience at a high level.

Porter is the more fancied of the two to have a good game, but John and co couldn’t produce one of the biggest shocks in Six Nations history, could they?

In the first game post Warren Gatland, Wales are expected to try and play a more entertaining brand of rugby, which you can’t have unless the forwards dominate.

Matt Sherratt has put a lot of faith in John and he could be the surprise player of the weekend.

Max Llewellyn v Garry Ringrose

Everyone was surprised when the talented Max Llewellyn was originally left out of the Six Nations squad by Warren Gatland, but Sherratt has seen the quality and decided to bring him back into the fray.

It will be his first game in the competition this season, which is well deserved after an outstanding start with Gloucester this campaign.

Usually played in the centre but also capable on the wing, his powerful ball carrying ability and great ability to pick quality running lines means that he could provide his hapless Wales side with some much-needed energy.

In his way is efficient and calm Ireland centre Garry Ringrose, who has been a stalwart for Leinster and his country for around ten years now.

A player who does the basics extremely well, Ringrose could be the antidote for the flashier Llewellyn.

With Bundee Aki waiting in the wings, Ringrose has an incentive to perform and is under a bit of pressure.

