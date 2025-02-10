Six Nations TOTW: Fin Smith unbelievable in first Test start 

The surprise of the week came at Twickenham when England managed to get a last-gasp win over France in Le Crunch, but there were plenty of other things going on over the other games.

Players across all three games battled it out yet again, with some doing better than others.

Here is Charlie Elliott’s Team of the Week to shine a light on the best performers.

Outside Backs

15- Ange Capuozzo

Looked extremely dangerous throughout the win against Wales and played the conditions impeccably.

Managed to add a try to his tally.

Way too good for Wales.

14- Tommy Freeman

A key cog in the England machine due to his ability from the high ball, not only for his try but also during the game as a whole.

You would expect that he has cemented himself as a starter for England for the next game.

If his performance could be summed up in one word it would be classy.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 08: Tommy Freeman celebrates scoring England’s second try during the Guinness Six Nations 2025 match between England and France at Twickenham Stadium on February 08, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

13- Ollie Lawrence

In general, it was not the best week for centres, but Lawrence was the best 13 out of the lot, with an above-average game that featured a very good score following a huge handoff.

Did his job well and kept France at bay effectively.

12- Juan Ignacio Brex

Similar to Lawrence, gets in through the fact of it being a weak week for his position.

Defensively marshalled the midfield very well and his work on the ball was solid.

A few missed tackles but was heavily involved in a lot of the good work done defensively for his team.

11- James Lowe

Carried powerfully as he so often does, encapsulated in his try when he got past Blair Kinghorn physically.

Didn’t have a whole lot to work with but made it count when he got the opportunity.

Key to victory in what could have been a banana skin for Ireland.

Halfbacks

10- Fin Smith

Smith really came of age in this one and absolutely ran the show.

Crazy to think that this was his first-ever Test start and hopefully there are more to come for the youngster.

Perfect from the tee with a couple of kicked assists, his boot had genuine magic in it.

Did well defensively too, to cap off a brilliant game.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 08: Fin Smith of England celebrates with teammate Tommy Freeman at the final whistle during the Guinness Six Nations 2025 match between England and France at Twickenham Stadium on February 08, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

9- Jamison Gibson-Park

Ended up being the main focal point of Ireland’s attack, getting a couple of try involvements.

Showed the best of his intelligence and clearly was a step ahead of Scotland, and looked to make things happen throughout.

Front Row

1- Andrew Porter

Not only was he outstanding at scrum time, Porter was quite literally everywhere on the pitch.

He sprung up in random moments to make an impact and really helped Ireland out.

A proper leader’s performance.

2- Giacomo Nicotera

Like Porter, Nicotera was all over the pitch and made an impact everywhere that he went.

Impressive from the lineout, which should always be one of the cornerstones of a hooker’s game.

Kept things ticking and was impactful.

3- Danilo Fischetti

Was actually played at loosehead but it seemed harsh to leave either him or Porter out, so both make it in.

Plenty of tackles and plenty of movement around the pitch which gave a good base for Italy to attack from.

Outstanding against Henry Thomas and really showed him a lesson.

Second Row

4- Maro Itoje

It was not actually a vintage Itoje performance, but he showed a good level of leadership and kept things ticking.

As captain, he has stepped up to the plate and his gamesmanship showed, no more so than when he threw away Damian Penaud’s boot. Did well.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 08: Maro Itoje secures line-out ball for England after besting Paul Boudehent of France during the Guinness Six Nations 2025 match between England and France at Twickenham Stadium on February 08, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

5- Tadhg Beirne

His work at the breakdown set him apart, always looking as if he was going to steal the ball at any given moment, which clearly rattled Scotland.

Overall, defensively brilliant and allowed the backs to play.

Back Row

6- Tom Curry

There have been doubts as to whether Tom Curry is being dealt with correctly in terms of workload at England, but he just keeps getting on with it and putting in unbelievable performance after unbelievable performance.

Killed any sort of French momentum so many times and somehow nicked the ball off Antoine Dupont to top it all off.

7- Ben Earl

Played in a position more natural to him than was the case against Ireland and it really showed.

Carried well and won a crucial penalty at the end which resulted in the winning try.

8- Lorenzo Cannone

Was effective on both sides of the ball, with some lovely carries as well as some good defensive work.

Number eight is often described as the engine of the rugby team, Cannone was a Ferrari on this occasion.

Kept a good Wales back row quiet, which meant that elsewhere on the pitch they couldn’t compete.

READ MORE: Five key talking points from the Six Nations – Steve Borthwick turns a corner