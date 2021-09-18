All Blacks back on top of world

By BEN JAYCOCK
Argentina ..........13ptsTries: Boffelli 52 Conversions: Boffelli 53 Penalties: Boffelli 8, 44New Zealand ..36pts Tries: Tuipuloti 6, Peranara 26, Vaai 40, 78; Taukel’aho 47Conversions: J Barrett 7, 26, 40, 79Penalties: J Barrett 13THE All Blacks overtook South Africa at the top of the world rankings with this comfortable victory.It was not as comprehensive a showing as last week’s 39-0 victory in the first Test, but Captain Ardie Savea said: “Spending quarantine together has really tightened this group and we trust anyone that puts on this...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login