Former British and Irish Lions star Ugo Monye believes that Maro Itoje could be the best captain the side have ever had

What is the most important quality that Maro Itoje offers the Lions as captain?

Performance. It doesn’t matter what you say as captain if you’re not backing it up on the pitch. His performances for the Lions have been outstanding.

That’s the single biggest thing, his consistency and standards. He contributes and affects his team. There is no drop off with Maro.

He’s had line-up steals, won critical balls at the breakdown, but when you watch him back, it’s the whole body of work over the 80 minutes.

There are loads of little big moments, I call them. That collectively has such an impact on the team.

Is Maro Itoje the best Lions captain ever?

I think what Maro has done is absolutely extraordinary. I think he was man of the match in what proved to be the series decider.

He’s someone who truly leads from the front. He’s Mr Dependable, plays every single minute. He throws everything into every moment.

If the Lions are to secure a whitewash, I think it’s only been done once before, a century or so ago when the Lions toured Argentina.

I think Itoje is at the heart of the discussion for the best ever Lions captain. To be a Lion is extraordinarily special. To be a Test match Lion is another level.

To be captain of the Lions is another level again. To be a Test-winning Lion and captain, he’s operating on another level at the moment. He’s a world class player and he’s proven to be exceptional. He’s at the very highest level.

How important is it to secure a whitewash?

There’s a sense of job done – but not complete. They’ve got an incredible opportunity, the first time since 1927, to be in a position to whitewash a team and immortalise the heroics of what they’ve been able to do. It’s absolutely amazing, and they should be extremely proud of what they’ve done.

This is a team that is highly motivated, will want to do everything they can to achieve something that hasn’t been done for almost a century, to go that one step further.

Motivation will be high, just hope the execution and application of game plan will be as high.

Who has been your player of the tour so far?

There are a few candidates. Maro is one of them. Tom Curry and Tadhg Beirne too. Dan Sheehan has been quite magnificent. I’d say it was one of the forward pack.

For Sheehan, everything stands out from his set pieces, to his attacking play, to his try-scoring ability, to his workrate on the field.

He’s in the conversation for the best hooker in world rugby. Everything that he does. His running, his understanding of the game.

He seems to have very few weaknesses if any at all. He doesn’t do it now and again, he does it consistently, operating on another level.

When you’re looking for leaders and world class players, you don’t need to look much further than him and what he’s doing.

What does Blair Kinghorn’s return from injury offer the Lions?

Massive. I think he was huge in the last quarter of the match. He’s a rangey runner, defensively very good, and just got a good kicking threat.

He acts as another playmaker. He can play 10, he’s played Test rugby at 10, 15 and on the wing. He’s arguably playing for the best club side in world rugby, and he’s in thrilling form.

I was expecting he would be included, and it’s a smart decision to do that. Very excited for him, just to be able to add even more to a very potent attacking threat that the Lions boast.

What do you expect Huw Jones to contribute in the final Test?

I expect more of the same. He’s a top player, I’m a massive fan of his. He’s a great attacking threat, scored at the weekend which is superb. He can develop on that chemistry and synergy he had with Bundee Aki.

How do you feel about Gary Ringrose’s injury?

It’s not proven to be an issue until this point, but I’m gutted for him. To work so hard to get yourself fit enough to come on tour, then to miss out on Test matches due to injury, is obviously really tough. But the Lions are two from two, and I think the one thing that’s really shone through with this team is not just the starting fifteen, but the strength in depth they have on the bench.

That allows them to play with high intensity across the 80 minutes. It’s tough for Gary, but it’s another opportunity for Huw Jones.

Who is your pick to win the Premiership this season?

Hard to look past Bath, the champions. As for Harlequins, well, there’s always hope because of the way they play, and some of the players they have.

My pick for last season was Bath, I thought they looked the strongest then, and that proved to be correct. They were absolutely brilliant and I’m expecting the same again this season.

