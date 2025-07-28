Charlie Elliott: My British and Irish Lions squad for the third Test match against the Wallabies

With the series sealed after a dramatic 29-26 comeback win in Brisbane, the British and Irish Lions head to Sydney chasing a rare 3-0 clean sweep.

Australia, stung by letting a 23-5 lead slip, will be desperate to finish with pride.

It marks the first series win that the Lions have had since 2013, and if they are to win the final Test, it would be the first time that they have had a 3-0 clean sweep in either Australia, New Zealand or South Africa.

Andy Farrell has a chance to make history, and as a result, the lineup is expected to be largely the same. With the series being wrapped up, there may be a couple of small changes.

Here, Charlie Elliott goes through his predicted 23 for the final Test, with a few changes included.

15. Blair Kinghorn

Kinghorn’s tour has been stop-start through no fault of his own, with injuries and club duties keeping him out early. Now fit, his versatility and class deserve recognition.

With Hugo Keenan signing off with a fairytale try, this is a good moment to reward Kinghorn with a deserved start.

14. Tommy Freeman

Although he hasn’t hit his best form during the tour, Freeman’s quality isn’t in doubt.

His explosive ability, seen often with Northampton Saints and England, makes him a threat from anywhere.

Andy Farrell rates him highly and, all things considered, he remains the top option for the wing.

13. Huw Jones

Jones has been one of the most consistent backs on this tour. His cutting lines and defensive work have given the Lions real bite in midfield.

Scoring in the second Test sealed his impact. There’s little reason to change a player that’s working so well.

12. Bundee Aki

With Sione Tuipulotu unavailable, Aki is the natural replacement. He’s already shown he can rise to the occasion in this series, bringing muscle, experience and intensity.

He complements Jones nicely and deserves to keep the jersey in a side that shouldn’t lose its edge despite the series win.

11. Duhan van der Merwe

James Lowe has struggled to impose himself, so this is the perfect time to turn to Van Der Merwe.

A great runner and a pure winger, he brings a direct threat that has been missing. He won’t overcomplicate things with kicks and could be exactly what’s needed out wide.

10. Finn Russell

Russell is in a class of his own when it comes to creativity and control. It’s hard to look past him, even with the series won. His influence on both Tests was obvious, and unless he’s due a rest, there’s no justification for leaving him out.

9. Alex Mitchell

Mitchell has waited patiently, and this final Test offers the ideal chance to give him the nod. He’s a sharp, composed scrum-half who can handle the big stage.

There would be no significant drop in quality from Jamison Gibson-Park, and Mitchell’s game management deserves a Test start.

1. Andrew Porter

Porter was central to a dominant scrum in the second Test. His power early on set the tone and allowed Ellis Genge to explode later. That combination worked perfectly, and there’s no reason to break it up now.

He remains the best starting option at loosehead.

2. Dan Sheehan

Arguably the standout forward of the tour. Sheehan has been everywhere, throwing well and charging in open play.

His dynamism is unmatched at hooker, and he’s earned the right to finish what he started. He’s a crucial part of the Lions’ tempo and rhythm.

3. Tadhg Furlong

A rock at tighthead, Furlong continues to do his job with minimal fuss. He brings experience, strength and calm.

Changing him now would serve little purpose; he’s been the standard-setter in the front row for years and remains the safest option in a vital position.

4. Maro Itoje

Itoje leads with quiet authority. While he hasn’t been at his absolute peak, his leadership and consistency have been critical.

He’s the heart of the pack, and there’s no reason not to keep him there. Captain, motivator, and still one of the best locks in the game.

5. Ollie Chessum

With Joe McCarthy doubtful, Chessum should retain his spot. He was solid in the second Test, showing both physicality and work rate.

Chessum is growing into this Lions jersey and deserves another shot. With stability in the engine room key, there’s no need for unnecessary change.

6. Tadhg Beirne

Beirne has been one of the most effective players across both Tests. His ability to disrupt breakdowns, link play and carry hard has made a huge impact. He’s shown exactly why Farrell backed him. It would be bizarre to leave him out now.

7. Tom Curry

Curry’s been at his typical best, relentless, physical and everywhere. Like Beirne, he’s justified his place, and it’s hard to look beyond him even with younger options like Henry Pollock pushing.

If Farrell does rotate, Curry can take a breather, but it’s far from necessary.

8. Jack Conan

Conan has quietly outplayed the other back row contenders and remains the most complete option at No.8. His balance between hard carries and lineout work gives the Lions excellent structure.

Unless Farrell wants to experiment, he deserves to finish what he’s started.

Bench Options:

16. Ronan Kelleher

Kelleher hasn’t had loads of minutes but has made the most of what he’s had. The second-best hooker behind Sheehan, and dependable off the bench. Keeps things stable in the front row.

17. Ellis Genge

The impact Genge brings off the bench is a huge asset. His dynamism late in games helps swing momentum, and it suits his skill set perfectly. No need to adjust a winning formula.

18. Will Stuart

A steady performer who’s slotted into the tighthead role well when called upon. He’s solid in the scrum and can do a job for 20–30 minutes. No need to shuffle him out.

19. Joe McCarthy

If fit, McCarthy brings an edge few others can. He impressed in the first Test and adds bite in the tight exchanges. Even off the bench, he can lift the pack’s intensity.

20. Henry Pollock

Everyone wants to see Pollock get a run. The series is won, and this is the perfect time to unleash a young talent. He could light up the final Test and leave a lasting impression.

21. Jamison Gibson-Park

Whether starting or benching, JGP offers quick ball and tempo. If Mitchell starts, he’s a top replacement. Gives the side consistency at scrum-half.

22. Owen Farrell

His experience is unmatched. Farrell offers tactical calm and leadership, whether covering fly-half or centre. With the game tight or the lead needing protection, he’s a trusted presence.

23. Mack Hansen

If fit, Hansen is an ideal bench option for the back three. He can cover multiple positions and brings flair. Alongside Farrell, he helps cover nearly every backline eventuality.

By Charlie Elliott