Owen Farrell named on bench for British and Irish Lions’ second Test against Wallabies

Owen Farrell has been named on the bench for the British and Irish Lions‘ attempt at completing a series victory over Australia in Melbourne on Saturday.

Four days after captaining the Lions in the midweek victory over the First Nations and Pasifika, Farrell will make his first Test appearance since the 2023 World Cup as fly-half and inside centre cover.

Head coach Andy Farrell has made three changes to the starting line-up that won the first Test 27-19, including the removal of Sione Tuipulotu, who is jettisoned from the matchday 23 completely with Bundee Aki taking his place in the number 12 jersey.

Joe McCarthy has lost his battle with the foot condition plantar fasciitis so Ollie Chessum is drafted into the second row and there is an adjustment at loosehead prop where Andrew Porter is preferred ahead of Ellis Genge.

