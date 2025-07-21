The best players to never play for the British and Irish Lions

With Gregor Brown’s recent inclusion in the British and Irish Lions squad, eyebrows have been raised across the rugby world.

Scotland’s summer tour of New Zealand and Fiji is the only justification for his selection over others, given the geographical closeness to Australia.

Many see this as unfair and not a reflection of what the Lions should be; the best of the best from the British Isles.

It isn’t the first time that something like this has happened, with Warren Gatland‘s infamous ‘Geography Six’ in 2017 causing controversy amongst players and fans.

It feels especially unjust when players like George Ford and Jack Willis, both proven at the highest level, continue to be overlooked.

In light of this, here are five of the best players to have never been selected as Lions.

For exclusive stories and all the detailed rugby news you need, subscribe to The Rugby Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

George Ford

George Ford is doing everything possible to show what the selectors are missing this year.

Left out of the squad by Andy Farrell, he responded in typical Ford fashion, with class and composure. He was superb for England in Argentina this summer, stepping up as a leader and orchestrating the attack with the precision expected of the fly-half.

At club level, Ford was at his absolute best this year for Sale Sharks and helped them reach a Premiership semi-final. Injuries came at the worst time, and he got limited minutes for England at the Six Nations, which will have been a big reason why he didn’t make the Lions.

In other years, he was left out in questionable circumstances despite his form arguably making him one of those who deserved to be picked in both 2021 and 2017.

There are few fly-halves in world rugby with his game management and skillset. What a player and what a shame that he looks set to never have been a British and Irish Lions, given that he is now 32 years old.

Danny Care

Danny Care is one of the finest players never to wear a British and Irish Lions shirt.

For a man who’s given so much to the sport with over 100 England caps, 20 years with Harlequins, and still going strong past 38, his omission stings not just for him, but for rugby fans who know how close he came.

Care was in contention for four tours, with each near-miss seeming more cruel than the last. Injuries, timing, and selection quirks conspired against him, even when his form merited inclusion.

It’s heartbreaking when someone who embodies flair, resilience, and loyalty never gets that once-in-a-lifetime chance. His story is full of comebacks, capped by a 2023 World Cup swansong few thought possible

Mike Tindall

A rock in England’s midfield, Tindall was part of the 2003 World Cup-winning side and earned 75 caps over a decade-long international career.

Known for his toughness and defensive solidity, he was one of England’s most dependable players during a successful era.

Though injuries disrupted parts of his career, his form when fit was rarely in doubt. Many believe his consistency and experience should have earned him a Lions call-up.

In a twist of fate, Tindall did face the Lions in 2013, turning out for the Barbarians in Hong Kong, offering a glimpse of the calibre he could have brought to a Lions squad.

Peter Stringer

Peter Stringer made his debut for Ireland in 2000 and quickly became a fan favourite thanks to his great passing and work rate.

Over his international career, he earned 98 caps and played a crucial role in several successful Six Nations campaigns.

Stringer was also a key part of Ireland’s 2003 and 2007 Rugby World Cup squads, known for bringing energy and intelligence to every match he played.

Despite his consistency and impact, Stringer never earned a call-up to the British and Irish Lions, making him one of the best players never to do so.

Many still question Clive Woodward’s decision to overlook him for the 2005 tour, especially given the inclusion of four other scrum-halves.

His omission remains one of the most debated selection decisions in Lions history and highlights how even the most deserving players can be overlooked, as we have seen this year more than most.

Chris Paterson

Chris Paterson was a mainstay of Scottish rugby for over a decade, admired for his versatility and strong kicking.

Winning 109 caps for his country, he became one of the most reliable and prolific points scorers in international rugby, often stepping up in crucial moments to keep Scotland in the fight.

All in all, the versatile back scored 809 points in his Test career, averaging just under eight per international game he played.

The 2001, 2005, and 2009 tours all fell during the peak of his career, and many fans and pundits were left scratching their heads at his omission.

His skill set and professionalism made him an ideal candidate, yet the call never came.

Paterson remains one of the finest players never to wear the famous red jersey, and his absence is still one of the Lions’ most debated selection decisions.

READ MORE: Rugby’s Social Media Moments of the Week – Tadhg Beirne and Tom Curry prove doubters wrong for British and Irish Lions