Living with the British and Irish Lions: What really happens on tour

Sky Sports has released a tongue-in-cheek mockumentary that takes fans deep inside player preparations for the British & Irish Lions tour.

Featuring Lions stars Tom Curry, Tadhg Beirne, Ollie Chessum and James Lowe, the short offers an unfiltered glimpse of camp life – from bedtime stories and skincare routines to players channelling their inner ‘Zoolander’ to perfect their on-screen headshots.

Revealing what really goes on in secret when players think the cameras aren’t rolling, the short video offers a candid insight into roommate relationships whilst showing a hilarious unseen side to the Lions with Zander Fergurson (or is that Audrey Hepburn), Garry Ringrose, Scott Cummings and Pierre Schoeman also featuring.

WATCH HERE

Fronted by social media star Paul Olima (aka “Rolling Thunder”) in the role of stealth camera operator who stops at nothing to get the shots fans want, the short showcases Sky Sports’ ongoing commitment to bringing fans closer to the action, not just on the pitch, but behind the scenes too.

Sky’s on-screen experts Dan Biggar and Sam Warburton also feature in the content during rehearsals. The pair, being secretly filmed, recall tales from previous tours whilst joking with presenter Alex Payne about having more Welsh pundits than players this time around.

And if that wasn’t enough, the release comes with a bonus blooper reel packed with outtakes, missed cues and moments of questionable acting that didn’t quite make the final cut.

With exclusive access, expert insight and immersive storytelling, Sky Sports is the ultimate home for British & Irish Lions coverage this summer. The action continues this Saturday with the first Test against the Wallabies, live from Brisbane, only on Sky Sports or available to stream via NOW.

Watch the full video on YouTube with the content also available to view on TikTok. X and Instagram.