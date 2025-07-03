Connect with us

British and Irish Lions

Owen Farrell called into the British and Irish Lions squad to replace the injured Elliot Daly

British & Irish Lions fly-half Owen Farrell

Owen is to join the ‘ tour of after receiving a shock call-up to replace the injured Elliot Daly.

The Lions are reeling from the news that Daly, one of their form players Down Under, will miss the rest of the tour after sustaining a fractured forearm in Wednesday’s 52-12 victory over Queensland Reds.

Rather than replacing the versatile star with a similar alternative such as ‘ Blair Murray or ‘s Tom Jordan, head coach Andy Farrell has turned to his 33-year-old son to fill the gap in his squad.

For exclusive stories and all the detailed news you need, subscribe to The Rugby Paper website, , or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

It is a controversial decision given Farrell’s most recent Test appearance was in the bronze medal match at the 2023 , while his ill-fated 2024-25 season with French club was undermined by injuries and indifferent form.

“It is heartbreaking for the group that Elliot’s tour is over,” Andy Farrell said.

“He’s a Lions legend who has added so much to the group on and off the field over the past few weeks and over the course of three tours.

“Owen will now come in and add to our options and bring his own Lions experience to the group.”

READ MORE: Maro Itoje stamps his authority on British and Irish Lions in comfortable win over Queensland Reds

Related Topics
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in British and Irish Lions