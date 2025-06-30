Tomos Williams forced out of British and Irish Lions tour due to hamstring issue

The British and Irish Lions have suffered a hammer blow after Tomos Williams was ruled out of the rest of their tour to Australia with the hamstring problem sustained against Western Force on Saturday.

Ben White has been called up from the Scotland squad that is currently in New Zealand to fill the vacancy created by Williams’ injury, which occurred early in the second-half at Optus Stadium.

Two appearances into his debut Lions tour and Williams had laid down an early marker for Test selection at scrum-half with his two-try display in Perth placing him in pole position to face the Wallabies on July 19.

Scotland’s Ben White during a training session at the Allianz Stadium (PA)

But the reigning Gallagher Premiership player of the season is now heading home to reduce Wales’ representation in Andy Farrell’s squad to a single player, Jac Morgan.

“Unfortunately, Tomos has been ruled out of the rest of the tour with a hamstring injury. Ben White will join us from the Scotland squad and will fly over from New Zealand,” Farrell said.

Jamison Gibson-Park’s Return

Williams’ withdrawal from the Lions squad is partially offset by Jamison Gibson-Park’s recovery from the glute issue that forced him to miss the opening two games against Argentina and the Force.

Gibson-Park makes his first appearance of the tour in Wednesday’s clash with the Reds in Brisbane, taking the number nine jersey with Alex Mitchell providing cover from the bench.

England half-back Mitchell will be the only player on tour to appear in all three matches if he is involved at Suncorp Stadium.

“This is desperately sad news for Tomos and we wish him all the very best in his recovery,” Lions manager Ieuan Evans said.

“Tomos is an exemplary Lion who has had a brilliant season, having joined the tour after being named Premiership Rugby’s player-of-the-season. He lit up this Lions tour with his personality and his talent.”

Lions captain Maro Itoje returns to the second row after being stood down for the 54-7 victory over the Force, forming an engine room partnership with Ollie Chessum.

British and Irish Lions’ Maro Itoje during the Lions 1888 Cup match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Full-back Hugo Keenan makes his first appearance of the tour after recovering from a calf injury, while Finn Russell continues at fly-half having impressed at Optus Stadium.

The British and Irish Lions team to play Queensland Reds at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, on Wednesday July 2, KO 1100 BST:

H Keenan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland); T Freeman (Northampton Saints/England), H Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland), B Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland), D van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland); F Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland), J Gibson-Park (Leinster Rugby/Ireland); A Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), R Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), W Stuart (Bath Rugby/England), M Itoje (Saracens/England, capt), O Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England), T Curry (Sale Sharks/England), J Morgan (Ospreys/Wales), J Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland).

Replacements: L Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks/England), E Genge (Bristol Bears/ England), F Bealham (Connacht Rugby/Ireland), J Ryan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), B Earl (Saracens/England), A Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England), F Smith (Northampton Saints/England), G Ringrose (Leinster Rugby/Ireland).