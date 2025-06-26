British and Irish Lions vs Western Force Preview: Dan Sheehan ready to lead

Andy Farrell thinks that his selection of Dan Sheehan for his debut captaincy for Friday’s game against the Western Force is clear and obvious and says that the Leinster Hooker “will do the job 100 per cent justice by just being himself”.

Sheehan has been a captain three times in his professional career.

The first was for Leinster against the Dragons at the Rodney Parade in November 2023, for Leinster again against the Stormers at the Aviva on January 2025, which was Sheehan’s first game back after a devastating six-month ACL injury, and for Ireland against Wales at the Principality in February 2025.

In a heavily rotated squad Farrell’s selection for the Lion’s first game on Australian soil is bolstered by 11 Irish internationals, five of whom will be making their Lion’s debut along with Sheehan and on the bench centre Huw Jones, lock Ollie Chessum and props Andrew Porter and Will Stuart all hope to make their own Lions debuts on Saturday.

British & Irish Lions captain Maro Itoje is not selected for the game.

Western Force News

Warning shots were fired from the British & Irish Lions camp when, earlier this week, the Tourists warned Joe Schmidt to release some of their internationals to the Western Force to ensure a good competitive game on Saturday.

The Western Force is now bolstered with the return of hooker Matt Faessler and centre Hunter Paisami who have been realised from the Wallabies camp and the Super Rugby team who finished ninth this season, will be out to avenge their thumping 17 – 69 loss dealt from the O’Driscoll lead Lions twelve years ago.

With last week’s shock loss to Argentina firmly in the past, Farrell praises how quickly his British & Irish Lions have come together as teammates and friends and thinks the reasoning behind Sheehan’s debut captaincy selection speaks for itself.

Andy Farrell

“It says a lot about him obviously, because you don’t make these decisions lightly. To have that special honour, to captain the British & Irish Lions must be amazing for Dan and his family who must be bursting with pride but it’s well earned. He will 100% do the job justice by just being himself.

“I know for a fact that whatever he asks he players to do something, it won’t be empty words, they’ll be stuff that he is willing to do himself.

“I know that the responsibility as well will make him a better player because that’s the type of character he is.

“He’s a calming type of influence who understands what pressure situations really look like at this type of level so all those things put together is why he’s by my side.

“It’s amazing just how quickly these guys are not only just respecting each other or not just trying to help each other become a better player, a better teammate a better team therefore but how quickly they gel as genuine friends and you can already see that tightness. It’s just part of the Lion’s way of being.

