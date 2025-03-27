Richard Wigglesworth and Simon Easterby named assistant coaches for British and Irish Lions tour

For exclusive stories and all the detailed rugby news you need, subscribe to The Rugby Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

England number two Richard Wigglesworth and Ireland‘s recent interim boss Simon Easterby have been named as assistant coaches for the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia this summer.

A surprise appointment sees Scotland forwards coach John Dalziel recruited to Andy Farrell‘s management team and he is joined by Ireland’s John Fogarty and Andrew Goodman.

Farrell is the only member of the staff with previous Lions coaching experience.

“This is a special day for the Lions and our five new assistant coaches who came together yesterday (Tuesday) for the very first time,” Farrell said.

“Putting together a Lions coaching team is an honour and a privilege – and the five phone calls made to this group of coaches reminds you just how special and unique it is.

“This coaching group has versatility and are interchangeable in their skillset, which is a vital asset to have on a Lions tour.

“I think we have a fantastic mix and every one of these guys will bring their own character and personality to the team.”

Richard Wigglesworth

Wigglesworth has overseen England’s attack since 2023 and has benefited from their strong finish to the Six Nations, which saw Italy and Wales routed as part of a runners-up finish.

Andy Farrell at the Lions coaching team announcement in London on Wednesday morning (John Walton/PA)

The former red-rose scrum-half first came across Farrell during their time together at Saracens in 2010-12.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be part of the Lions,” Wigglesworth said. “Proud is probably an understatement for how I am feeling right now.

“I never got to play with Andy but he was my coach at Saracens and England so I know his calibre and I’m thoroughly looking forward to working with him.

“When I got the call I was in the back garden with my five-year-old daughter on dad duties and I had to quieten her down whilst I took it.”

Simon Easterby (left) and John Dalziel (right) speak at the team announcement (John Walton/PA)

Easterby took charge of Ireland for the Six Nations in the absence of Farrell, who had begun his Lions sabbatical.

“I was lucky enough to tour with the Lions 20 years ago. It’s been a long time between gigs, but it is an exciting time and I am looking forward to getting stuck in,” former Ireland flanker Easterby said.

“To tour as a player and now as a coach, knowing the group of players that we have the potential of working with, is something that I can’t wait to get stuck into.”

