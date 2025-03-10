British and Irish Lions watch: How players’ chances have changed this weekend’s Six Nations 

After the huge announcement that the British and Irish Lions squad and captain will be revealed in front of thousands of fans at the O2 arena for the first time in the history of the tour, the time seemed right to analyse some of the players who have helped or hindered their chances this weekend.

Six Nations form is the most important factor in deciding the squad, with the Championship often being the difference in choosing who is and isn’t selected.

So far, some players have helped themselves and others haven’t, but this past weekend saw arguably the most amount of changes in who people think should go to Australia.

Here, Charlie Elliott goes through those who have impacted their chances after this weekend.

Ollie Lawrence

A huge shame for Lawrence and England, the Bath centre’s Lions hopes have been dashed after a severe Achilles injury suffered against Italy.

The length of his absence is currently unknown, but even if he is back before the tour, a lack of game time would be a huge factor in him probably not being picked.

It has opened a window for his England teammate Elliot Daly, who shone during his long stint in Lawrence’s place against Italy.

He rolled back the years and reminded fans why he has been such a regular fixture as one of those players who suits Test rugby to a tee.

Great running, strong kicking and solid defence are all key attributes that the fullback/centre can boast, whilst also having the versatility to cover a few different positions.

He was starting anyway, but showing he can still do it at centre was a huge boost.

Having already been on the tours of 2017 and 2021, there is plenty of experience that could guide his younger teammates that may join him on this tour.

A great Six Nations so far, and an injury to one of his biggest competitors at centre means that he is almost a guarantee to be on the plane.

Sam Prendergast

Rugby fans are so fickle sometimes. One minute, Prendergast is the best fly-half prospect in the world and must go to Australia, but after one poor game is suddenly a liability who is nowhere near the level.

The real answer is somewhere in between. Of course he has improvements to make, but the talent is there for everyone to see.

His Lions hopes will have taken a big hit after the loss to France, and it depends on how much Andy Farrell considers recency.

There is no disputing it was a poor game, but even the best have bad days.

After a very good Six Nations, he is still up for contention but might need to show a bit more if he is to go to Australia.

Marcus Smith

Another case of one man’s loss is another’s gain, Prendergast and Lawrence have both created a perfect storm in which Marcus Smith is back in for a shout, after looking to be out of contention.

Playing most of the minutes against Italy in his non-native fullback position, he grew into the game and was one of the standout performers for Steve Borthwick.

Lawrence’s injury means that he will more than likely start against Wales, with Daly expected to retain his spot in the centres.

Add to that a fellow fly-half playing poorly, and it has well and truly opened the door for Smith.

Keep it up for club and country and he could be getting a call from Andy Farrell soon enough.

3A1MY8A England’s Marcus Smith runs onto score a try during the Six Nations rugby match between England and Italy at Twickenham stadium in London, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Zander Fagerson

Before the Six Nations, most people would have had Fagerson in their squad. It hasn’t been his best Championship, with a few sub-par performances compared to his high standards.

The Scot has done his hopes a huge favour with his game against Wales, showing the best of what he has to offer.

Not only is he good in the scrum, but he delivers so much around the pitch that many in his position simply can’t do.

That was easy to forget while he wasn’t doing it at scrum time in the past few games, but now he has sured up that part of his game, he looks the real deal.

Honourable mentions must go to a couple of his teammates, namely Tom Jordan and Blair Kinghorn, who also put in great shifts and have solidified their claims very well too.

Bundee Aki

Aside from his great cameo off the bench against Wales, Aki has not been at the races this Championship.

In terms of talent and physicality together, he is arguably the best centre in the Home Nations but just hasn’t shown it consistently enough recently.

If selection was based on the four years as a whole, he would still be on the plane, but right now is looking increasingly likelier to miss out.

Farrell picking him would be a big risk given his form and may upset fans and players alike as it could show a fair bit of bias towards his own nation of Ireland.

Definitely good enough to go but is lessening his chances more and more.

