Rugby World Cup 2027 Qualification Preview: South American sides looking to make history

Over the coming weeks, four South American sides will battle it out in search of a spot at the 2027 World Cup.

With Argentina already qualified, Uruguay, Chile, Brazil and Paraguay will look to join them and build on the region’s recent growth.

Senior figures in the region are hoping for four teams to feature in 2027, after Chile’s debut in 2023 meant three South American sides featured for the first time.

Brazil vs Chile

Brazil welcome Chile to São Paulo on July 19th, with the return fixture taking place in Santiago one week later.

Brazil’s Super Rugby Americas franchise Cobras struggled in 2025, losing all of their matches, and they go into the tie as clear underdogs.

Emilano Caffera’s side succumbed to a 45-17 defeat against an Argentina XV in their warm-up match, suggesting the Cobras’ porous defence could have transferred over to the national team.

Brazil lost the most recent clash between the two sides 36-10 in October 2024, with ill-discipline proving fatal for Os Tupis.

Chile come into the qualifying round in good form, having dispatched Romania 40-16 on July 5th.

The bulk of their squad is drawn from the country’s Super Rugby Americas franchise, Selknam, who reached the semifinals this year under the guidance of head coach Jake Mangin.

The Selknam players are complemented by the likes of Racing 92 hooker Diego Escobar and 2023-qualifying hero Rodrigo Fernández, who ply their trade in Europe. Chile are strong favourites to make it past Brazil, despite missing key players including centre Domingo Saavedra and captain Martín Sigren due to injury.

Paraguay vs Uruguay

The lowest-ranked side remaining in contention, Paraguay, have an enormous challenge ahead of them when they face Uruguay in two matches, the first taking place in Asunción on July 26th.

There are some signs of optimism for Paraguay, after the country’s franchise Yacare defeated their Uruguayan counterparts Peñarol 36-8 during the 2025 Super Rugby Americas season.

That victory was significant as the Yacare side featured 13 Paraguayan players, which is a major increase from previous seasons.

Uruguay remain the favourites to claim the direct qualification spot and head into their first game against Paraguay off the back of a clinical 70-8 win over Romania.

They also face Argentina in Salta on Saturday, ensuring rustiness won’t be a factor in Asunción. The majority of the squad celebrated winning Super Rugby Americas with Peñarol last month and are full of confidence.

The addition of foreign-based players like Manuel Ardao only strengthens the group. A potential back row of Lucas Bianchi, Ardao, and Manuel Diana may well be the best of any Tier 2 side in the world.

The winners of the two ties will face off later in the year over two legs, while the two losers will do the same.

Only one of the four teams will be conclusively eliminated from contention after these matches, keeping the door open for the region to potentially send four teams to Australia in 2027.

Ones to Watch

If Brazil are to cause an upset, they will need to rely on their power up front, typified by Endy Willian Pinheiro.

So often the hero for Cobras, the combative hooker has a knack of finding the try line, either from the back of rolling mauls or from open play.

When Os Tupis do move the ball wider, Robert Tenório is their most potent attacking threat. Equally comfortable at centre or on the wing, Tenório’s power and ability to offload in contact will be crucial if Brazil are to make inroads into the Chile defence.

Chile

Chile’s Raimundo Martínez was one of the standout players in Super Rugby Americas this year and looks set to continue his good form for the national team.

Having been deployed at hooker and his preferred position of flanker, Martínez led the league for turnovers this year, but still managed to offer himself as a reliable option in attack.

Racing 92 hooker Diego Escobar has taken his game to another level since his involvement at the 2023 World Cup was curtailed by injury.

Having helped himself to a try against Romania in Chile’s last match, Escobar will relish the chance to go up against Brazil’s powerful pack.

Paraguay captain Mariano Garcete‘s contribution will be key if they are to keep their slender hopes of qualification alive.

The bruising second row sets the tone for his side, and he offers a level of physicality few others can.

Uruguay

Diminutive winger Juan González lit up Super Rugby Americas for Yacare this year and will look to get his hands on the ball early against Uruguay.

In broken play, González can carve teams open and will need to be tightly marshalled.

Uruguay’s depth in the back row is a rare luxury for Tier 2 sides, and they were able to leave 2023 star Manuel Ardao on the bench against Romania.

Ardao is sure to return to the side, where he will likely pack down alongside the rangy blindside flanker, Lucas Bianchi.

A super lineout option, Bianchi also showed off his ability as a strike runner this season, and Paraguay will be wary of his deceptive pace.

In the backline, Felipe Etcheverry is back to his very best after a difficult 2024. Having returned to Peñarol from Miami Sharks this year, he hardly put a foot wrong in the Super Rugby Americas final and is playing some of the best rugby of his career.

By Joe Santamaria

