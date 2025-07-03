Clarity the key for England in U20s World Championship title defence says Ben Coen

As England U20 prepare to face South Africa in their second pool match of the World Rugby U20 Championship, Ben Coen once again starts at fly-half.

The Exeter Chiefs playmaker was part of the England squad that lifted the trophy in South Africa last year, and now returns to the competition, this time in the sweltering heat of northern Italy.

England’s opening win over Scotland on Sunday was convincing, but the challenge ramps up significantly against a South Africa side that demolished Australia 73-17.

For Coen, the key in such a short turnaround is clarity and efficiency.

“I was here last year so I’m kind of used to it,” he said.

“But it’s still taking the first game to get used to it and building up to the first game you had a whole week to prepare for it, whereas those five days you’ve just got to be as diligent as you can with your recovery and also on your preview and review.

“Reviewing the day after the game and then previewing South Africa to what they’ll bring and opportunities that we can exploit.”

Italian Heat

The searing temperatures in Italy have added a layer of difficulty that even Coen, with his growing catalogue of international experience, hadn’t fully anticipated.

“The weather is like nothing I’ve ever experienced before,” he said. “It’s ridiculously hot and the ball actually becomes quite slippery in the heat because you’re sweating and later on in the afternoon, a bit of dew comes down so it is actually quite hard to handle the ball sometimes when it gets that hot.”

But, as he quickly added, England have been learning fast. “Probably in that first week we took a while to adapt to it but I feel like we’ve acclimatised well,” he said.

“In this heat, whoever recovers the best is probably going to go a long way to doing well in the tournament.”

Coen’s calmness under pressure is one of the qualities that make him a natural fit at fly-half.

“I’ve got to be (confident) because as a fly-half, you’re kind of the guy who’s leading everyone and telling them what to do,” he explained.

“So if you’re not confident, then the team’s not going to have much faith in you. I always try and keep things as simple as possible, which is why I can come across as assured and confident. I’m pretty secure in my game and what my strengths are and how I can use them.”

Winning Experiences

That composure has been shaped by last year’s title-winning campaign, as well as a strong Six Nations showing earlier this year where they narrowly missed out on a Grand Slam.

“The experience last year has meant that I come in with a lot of confidence as well,” he said. “Off the Six Nations as well, obviously we didn’t quite get the job done but I was quite happy with how I went there, especially kicking wise.”

That experience has also helped Coen adapt to stylistic changes between the two U20 teams he has featured in. Last year, England were built around a powerhouse pack and had to adapt to rainy conditions in South Africa.

This time around, the shape of the side is a little different.

“Last year we had a ridiculously strong forward pack,” he said.

“Some of the boys are playing Lions and England now. Playing with them meant that we used them quite a lot in terms of our maul and our scrum and up front carries. Whereas this year, we still have a good pack but it’s a bit different, it’s a lot more dynamic.

“In the backline we’ve got lots of good ball players and lots of good outside backs so we’re looking to try and move the ball and get those boys into space and get their hands on the ball as much as possible.”

Expansive Game

And with dry conditions encouraging attacking rugby, England are leaning into a more expansive game plan.

“The weather has aided that as well,” he said. “When it was chucking it down in South Africa it probably wasn’t the time to do that.”

Coen will again link up with Jonny Weimann at half-back against South Africa, a combination that looked assured in their win over Scotland.

“I’ve only played with Jonny a couple of times but he’s a quality player,” Coen said.

“He played at the back end of the season for Saints in the Prem and then has come into this with a lot more confidence because of that and it’s shown on the pitch. I think we complement each other quite well.

“He’s a similar sort of player to me in terms of, he’s not your classic sniping nine but he’s got very good box kicking, a good passing game and will make good decisions. It’s good to have him there and hopefully as the tournament goes on, our relationship will go from strength to strength.”

By Charlie Elliott

READ MORE: England U20s vs South Africa: Jonny Weimann – We need to tire out their big pack