Ospreys 14-16 Scarlets: Super sub O’Brien swings it to Scarlets

ANGUS O’Brien’s late try proved just enough for Scarlets to win a dour West Wales derby at Parc y Scarlets.
O’Brien was a late call-up to the starting line-up following Johnny McNicholl’s late withdrawal, and his try broke Ospreys’ hearts after they had led for most of the match.
It was rough justice as Ospreys had to surrender home advantage due to the pitch at the Liberty Stadium being re-laid and they did score the best try of the game through Reuben Morgan-Williams.
Ospreys’ head coach, Toby Booth, said: “Scarlets are the flag-bearers for Wales so it’s devastating to lose by two points w...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login