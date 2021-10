By NATHAN ROCHE

PREVIEW... Wasps v Glo-Hartpury Today, 5.15pm, CBS ArenaWASPS welcome back their GB Sevens trio of Abi Burton, Celia Quansah and Meg Jones as they seek to ignite an attack that has blown cold by last season’s standards.All five sides above Wasps have amassed more than 100 points, a tally Wasps are a dozen shy of, but director of rugby Giselle Mather has been able to call on the cavalry with Quansah starting on the wing.The hosts recorded victories home and away over Gloucester-Hartpury last season and will have their match following the men’s team...