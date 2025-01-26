Nine-try Lightning go on the rampage

■By RORY MORROW

LOUGHBOROUGH Lightning produced an electric, nine-try display at Welford Road to record a bonus-point win.

This derby-day encounter began in the sunlight but left Leicester chasing shadows throughout.

Star player Helena Rowland said: “We wanted to come here and put in a big performance. We’ve been building nicely since Christmas so it was a great occasion for my 50th cap.”

Lightning struck first four minutes in. Full-back Francesca Goldthorp marauded up field and fed winger Krissy Scurfield to score, Rowland converting. Co-captain Rachel...