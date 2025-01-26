Harlequins stunned as Saracens dazzle

■By HARRY SCOTT-MUNRO

Star player: Saracens flyer Lotte Sharp

PICTURES: Kieran Moore - Saracens

SARACENS secured a superb bonus-point victory away at Harlequins to reignite their charge for a home semi-final.

Saracens arrived at a side that had won their last 10 games in a row, but they dominated from the offto build momentum heading into the final rounds.

Star player Lotte Sharp, who scored twice, said: “There are things we can work on but when we’re playing like that, there is no better feeling. It was massive for us and gives us real momentum going into th...