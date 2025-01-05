Sarries set for sprint finish

■By BEN JAYCOCK

Preview

L’borough v Saracens Today. 5pm

A CRUCIAL victory over Bristol Bears before the Christmas break has kept Saracens in the play-off positions and winger Lotte Sharp is eager to maintain momentum as clubs begin the sprint to the end of the season.

Sharp’s side visit Franklin’s Gardens to face Loughborough Lightning who desperately need another win to keep their slim play-off hopes alive having come into this weekend in seventh following their 50-7 demolition job at Sale in the previous round.

Both sides remain unchanged for the fixt...