Hat-trick star Jones takes centre stage

■By GEORGE WELLBELOVE

Leicester ..........38pts

Tries: M Jones 5, 18, 21; Henrich 10, 58; Fray 40

Conversions: M Jones 5, 19; Gallagher 40, 58

Sale .................... 17pts

Tries: Hopkins 48, Wright 64, Antwis 79

Conversion: Duffy 64

LEICESTER Tigers recorded their first home win of the season with a strong all-round performance including a hattrick for star centre Meg Jones.

It was a lively affair with plenty of attacking rugby as Tigers look to move up the table while Sale remain rock bottom with no wins this season.

Leicester head coach Tom Hudson said: “W...