Hat-trick star Jones takes centre stage

■By GEORGE WELLBELOVE
Leicester ..........38pts
Tries: M Jones 5, 18, 21; Henrich 10, 58; Fray 40
Conversions: M Jones 5, 19; Gallagher 40, 58
Sale .................... 17pts
Tries: Hopkins 48, Wright 64, Antwis 79
Conversion: Duffy 64
LEICESTER Tigers recorded their first home win of the season with a strong all-round performance including a hattrick for star centre Meg Jones.
It was a lively affair with plenty of attacking rugby as Tigers look to move up the table while Sale remain rock bottom with no wins this season.
Leicester head coach Tom Hudson said: “W...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login