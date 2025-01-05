Powell powers over to take Quins home

■By LUKE JARMYN

Trailfinders .........39pts

Tries: Evans 11, Beukeboom 19, Zackary 39, 69; Penalty 46, Crake 58, Laflin 66

Conversion: Leatherman 40

Harlequins ...........46pts

Tries: Turani 3, Peña 8, Konkel 21, Kildunne 24, C Powell 32, K Powell 49, 75; Phillips 72

Conversions: Tuima 4, 9, 22

Try scorer: Quins Ellie Kildunne

PICTURE: Alamy

PLAYMAKER Kayleigh Powell powered past four defenders to score Harlequins eighth try and narrowly edge out a spirited Trailfinders side to secure a late comeback win in a 15-try derby thriller.

The win is Quins ninth on th...