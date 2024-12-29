Quins finish year at the top of the pile

By SAM BYTHEWAY
Harlequins ...........42pts
Tries: Peña 10, 40; C Powell 19, K Powell 28, Neumann 32, Phillips 61, Kildunne 66, 70
Conversion: Tuima 28
Leicester .............. 17pts
Tries: M Jones 6, Henrich 56, Sanele 75
Conversion: M Jones 6
HARLEQUINS went top of the Premiership Women’s Rugby with victory in Big Game 16 at the Allianz Stadium.
A brace of tries each for Clàudia Peña and Ellie Kildunne as well as scores for Connie Powell, Kayleigh Powell, Lisa Neumann and Carys Phillips securing the victory.
Quins head coach Ross Chisholm said:
