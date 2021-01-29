World Rugby confirm schedule for 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

The Red Roses will play their first match of the 2021 Rugby World Cup against debutants Fiji at Eden Park, as World Rugby reveal the scheduling for this year’s tournament in New Zealand.

England and Wales are both in action on the opening day of competition, with both kicking off at 04:45 BST on Saturday, 18 September.

Tournament organisers hope to set new match records for attendances with Eden Park, the Northlands Events Centre and Waitakere Stadium all selected to host matches.

England head coach Simon Middleton says the opening match with Fiji will be ‘a fantastic occasion’, prior to facing South Africa and France in Pool C.

“There are various landmarks in the build-up to a World Cup and the match scheduling is another one of those,” said Middleton.

“It’s a great first day of fixtures and for us, opening against Fiji as they make their World Cup debut at Eden Park will be a fantastic occasion.

“Australia against New Zealand is a classic game at any time for southern hemisphere rugby, so as an opening day fixture will be extra special I’m sure for both the New Zealand and Australian public.

“We all know there’s an even bigger picture outside of rugby and sport at the moment but the World Cup is a huge opportunity for not only the worldwide rugby community, but everyone to come together and celebrate a great event at a time when the world is struggling.

“The tournament will give so many people much to look forward to and the chance of getting behind the World Cup will hopefully raise moral.”

Six Nations Grand Slam winners England currently hold the No.1 ranking in the world, ahead of tournament hosts New Zealand.

The Blacks Ferns have been pooled with Australia, Wales and the winner of the repechage winner.

As they look to record back-to-back triumphs, reigning champions New Zealand meet Wales at Waitakere Stadium on Thursday, 23 September.

“International rugby doesn’t come much better than that,” said new Wales head coach Warren Abrahams.

“Playing New Zealand, the current champions and one of the most successful teams in the history of the women’s game, in their own back yard will be a pretty special moment for all our players.

“Many of them haven’t played New Zealand before and to play them in front of a huge crowd in New Zealand may never happen again.”