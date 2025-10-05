Connect with us

United Rugby Championship

Cullen: We’re on the right track

■ By JOHN FALLON

Bulls ...................39pts
Tries: Kriel 15, 78; de Klerk 5, Gumede 40, le Roux 58, Jacons 69
Conversions: Johannes 6, 40; Kriel 79
Penalty: Johannes 35

Leinster .............31pts
Tries: Clarkson 30, Cooney 44, T O’Brien 46, Penny 65
Conversions: Prendergast 31, 45, 47 66
Penalty: Prendergast 20
LEO Cullen is hopeful that Leinster can get their season up and running when they host the Sharks next weekend after a second defeat in South Africa.
After being hammered 35-0 by the Stormers last week there was the consolation of a bonus point and...

