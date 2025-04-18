URC: Biggest things to look out for in each game

By Charlie Elliott

Following a couple of moderately successful weeks that saw a URC team in both of the European semis, action returns for the multi-nation league.

With the top eight in the league all qualifying for the postseason, it is still all to play for, and almost all of the teams can still consider themselves as having their playoff fate in their own hands.

Only four games are left before that, so every game means so much more.

Here are the biggest things to look out for in this weekend’s action.

Edinburgh v Sharks: Weakened Scots face tough test

Edinburgh currently have 16 players out and face a Springbok-laden Sharks side that features some of the best talent in the game right now.

While it is well documented that the South African sides have struggled on their travels over to Europe this season, this could prove to be one of the few instances of it happening.

Darcy Graham being rested is the biggest immediate miss for the Scots, and following their qualification to the Challenge Cup semis, league focus may not be at the forefront of their minds.

The reserves may not be strong enough to survive a Sharks onslaught, which may seriously hamper their top-eight hopes.

Lions v Benetton: Unpredictable teams

Both of these teams have been extremely up and down this year. The Lions looked unstoppable for the first few games of the season, and Benetton started relatively slowly in comparison.

Now, the Italians are in seventh and the South Africans are in 14th.

While one has been on their way up for the past few months and the other has been on their way down, Lions do still have a very good squad and could pose a big challenge.

A win would see the Lions back in the reckoning for the top eight, as they are only six points behind.

Stormers v Connacht: 2023 semis repeat

The 2023 semi between these two was an absolute classic as two very strong teams battled it out, with Stormers eventually coming out as 43-25 winners in a try-fest.

Connacht will be looking to get revenge on the side that knocked them out two years ago, and it is a huge necessity for them to come away with something, as they sit three points off the top eight.

With so many teams in contention, getting an advantage by winning away in South Africa could prove to be a huge difference in making the postseason.

Ospreys v Cardiff: New owner bounce for Cardiff?

Cardiff have had a very tough couple of weeks, being placed into administration and then needing to be bought out by the WRU, who have had some quite public financial issues themselves.

A new owner could prove to give a new lease of life to the Welsh side, who go into this game level on points with eighth but only three above Ospreys.

As a result, the Swansea-based team have a great chance to leapfrog their opponents and really stake their claim as being the best in Wales.

Munster v Bulls: Must win for travelling South Africans

Last year’s losing finalists, the Bulls, will be eyeing up the top two places that would give them a guaranteed home semi should they get there.

Currently only four points behind Glasgow Warriors, who occupy the runner-up spot at the moment, a win away in Ireland would be a huge statement of intent.

Munster are stern opposition and are a relatively comfortable fifth, and come off a couple of positive games against Top 14 sides in the Champions Cup.

This will be one of the best games of the weekend as it will be two evenly matched teams.

Dragons v Scarlets: Derby day gives Dragons hope

Dragons have been pretty hopeless this season, sitting rock bottom with only nine points on the board, but have a lifeline in a Welsh derby.

Often, derby games add a new dynamic in which everything could happen, but in truth, this looks like it will be a relatively straightforward game for Scarlets.

Leinster v Ulster: Back down to earth for Leinster?

Dublin-based Leinster must have sky-high confidence after scoring 114 points and conceding zero in their past two Champions Cup games against Harlequins and Glasgow Warriors.

The latter was the most impressive as it was against the reigning URC champions.

Ulster are a bit of a dark horse this year, sitting in a healthy sixth, much higher than what was expected of them going into the season.

With the amount of talent in the ranks of Leinster and the recent news of Rieko Ioane’s signing next season, positivity around the club is high.

Alternatively, the other provinces have a lot of resentment for the capital club’s success, so the news of this week may provide Ulster with an added incentive to put in a shift.

Possibly a bogey game, the URC leaders will still back themselves.

Zebre v Glasgow Warriors: Big response needed by reigning champs

As mentioned when talking about Leinster, the Warriors are coming off the back of a massive beating, losing at the Aviva Stadium 52-0.

Things get easier for them this week as they head to Parma to face Zebre, but trips to Italy can sometimes pose a bigger threat than expected.

Glasgow have second place to hold on to, but a Zebre win might put them just about in the running for the top eight, but it will more than likely be a step too far from this position.

Four games left, and a home semi-final is the main objective for Franco Smith’s side