Dillon Lewis Joins the Charge: Are the Dragons Ready to Rise?

By Pete Ryan – @PeterRyanSports

We are at this stage in the season, with signings unveiled and strategies unfolding, and the road for next season has already begun.

Dragons RFC will be looking to make some big moves for next year, as improvement is vital after this disappointing campaign.

A significant move has been revealed: Dillon Lewis will return to Wales. The tighthead prop has been with the English club Harlequins and will now be looking to make an impact at Rodney Parade.

His return to Wales brings back a talented player, a wealth of experience, and a winning mentality. With his knowledge and talent, Lewis represents a significant coup for the Dragons, adding much-needed strength to their squad.

Dillon Lewis

From the grassroots of Beddau RFC to the international stage, his journey has been one of relentless progress.

After lighting up the Premiership with Pontypridd, Lewis earned his Cardiff debut in 2014. He became a prominent fixture in the Cardiff set-up, accumulating 94 appearances for the club and being an integral part of the front row.

In 2023, the 29-year-old journeyed across the Severn River to join Harlequins, where he benefited from the knowledge and tutelage of former Welsh international Adam Jones.

Not only did Lewis make a seismic impact at club level, but the Welshman also has a tremendous amount of international experience.

He first made his mark in the red jersey at Under-20 level, helping Wales to Grand Slam success in 2016, before stepping onto the senior stage against Tonga a year later.

Since his debut, Lewis has earned 57 caps for his country and contributed to Wales’ 2019 Grand Slam, along with competing in three matches at the most recent Rugby World Cup.

Lewis’s rugby journey tells a tale of resilience and hard work; he will look to apply the lessons he has learnt so far and help the Dragons become a formidable force in the future.

A Disappointing Season So Far for the Dragons

The days when Welsh clubs competed for titles seem like a distant memory. While Cardiff, Scarlets, and Ospreys have shown they can compete at a high level, the Dragons appear to be falling behind.

However, with talented players such as Rio Dyer, Aaron Wainwright, and Elliott Dee within their ranks, the Dragons have the potential to turn their season around.

They have played entertaining rugby throughout their campaign but have struggled to convert those electrifying moments into wins.

With their sights set on the future and the addition of Lewis to the team, especially following Leon Brown’s retirement, the Dragons are poised for a promising future.

Making Moves

Lewis is a fantastic signing, but a single spark does not ignite a fire. Expect more big names to follow at the Dragons.

Cardiff back-row duo Thomas Young and Seb Davies look set to head along the M4 from the Arms Park.

These two experienced forwards could add significant depth to the Dragons squad, potentially changing their playing style and making them a more formidable force.

Notably, in the backline, reports suggest that Tinus de Beer will join the club next season.

The South African has impressed many since arriving at the Cardiff and possesses underrated talents that could unlock the potential of an explosive Dragons backline.

The Dragons are evolving, and next season could mark a turning point—it will be exciting to see how they take shape.

Lewis is a phenomenal player, hungry to make a difference for the struggling Dragons and get back into the international picture.

The arrival of a Welsh international will inject fresh energy into Rodney Parade, setting the stage for what could be a pivotal season for the Dragons.

READ MORE: Jack Boyle – Ireland’s future front row star