Rampant Munster give Dragons the run-around

■By ROGER PANTING

THERE can’t have been many more one-sided contests in the first half than this as hapless Dragons were left chasing shadows by a rampant Munster.

The Irish handling was a joy to behold with their back five forwards able to match the skills of their three-quarters but there was no excuse for the paucity of Dragons’ effort in that period as they were easily brushed aside.

With the Six Nations beckoning, Dragons must have hoped to face a much-weakened opposition but that turned out not to be the case as Munster were able to field nine players who ...