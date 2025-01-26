Tom Bowen stars for Cardiff but Sharks seal the deal

By Simon Thomas

Cardiff coach Matt Sherratt hailed teenager Tom Bowen as a player with an exciting future after the 19-year-old winger scored two tries in an entertaining encounter at a packed Arms Park.

The hosts touched down four times in all during this URC top six clash and it was a one-score game with just seven minutes left on the clock.

But the Sharks crossed twice late on to seal the spoils and finish with six touchdowns, two of them from Springboks hooker Bongi Mbonambi.

So, in the end, Cardiff had to settle for the one bonus point in defeat.

Commenting on Bowen, who is in the Wale...