Leinster sweep aside Stormers

By Ben Jaycock

Leinster maintained their unbeaten start to the season, scoring five tries to move 15 points clear at the top of the table.

Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan departed for the Six Nations with a two-try starring performance, marking his first appearance in over six months following his ACL injury.

Stormers have endured an inconsistent season, and this poor display summed up the South African’s hit-and-miss form.

After taking a lead through Ross Byrne’s early penalty, Leinster’s first try came when Andrew Osborne raced over in the corner after being fed by Jordie Barrett.

Stormers res...