Prendergast guides Leinster to perfect 10

■By JOHN FALLON
Munster .....7pts
Try: Ahern 45
Leinster .. 28pts
Conversion: Burns 46 Tries: McGrath 9, Prendergast 32, Van der Flier 54, Doris 74
Conversions: Prendergast 10, 33, 54; R Byrne 75
THE IRFU’s player management policy robbed the capacity crowd of 26,267 in Limerick of a showdown between Irish out-halves Jack Crowley and Sam Prendergast.
But Prendergast, who won the first of his three caps in November, availed of his first Thomond Park experience to heap further pressure on the Munster No.10 in the battle to be Ireland’s out-half in the Si...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login