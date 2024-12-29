Timoney leads the charge as Ulster  close out Connacht

■By JOHN

FALLON Connacht ............ 7pts

Try: Hansen 35

Conversion: Carty 36

Ulster ................. 17pts

Tries: O’Sullivan 10, Timoney 54

Conversions: Doak 11, 55

Penalty: Doak 14

SKIPPER Nick Timoney led from the front as Ulster ended a five-match losing run to oust a disappointing Connacht side in their own backyard at Dexcom Stadium in Galway.

Timoney scored a try in a man-of-the-match display as Connacht fell to a third successive URC loss where they have not managed to pick up a single point.

“I’m just so proud of this team. Our b...