Timoney leads the charge as Ulster  close out Connacht

■By JOHN
FALLON Connacht ............ 7pts
Try: Hansen 35
Conversion: Carty 36
Ulster ................. 17pts
Tries: O’Sullivan 10, Timoney 54
Conversions: Doak 11, 55
Penalty: Doak 14
SKIPPER Nick Timoney led from the front as Ulster ended a five-match losing run to oust a disappointing Connacht side in their own backyard at Dexcom Stadium in Galway.
Timoney scored a try in a man-of-the-match display as Connacht fell to a third successive URC loss where they have not managed to pick up a single point.
“I’m just so proud of this team. Our b...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login