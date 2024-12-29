United Rugby Championship

Dragons still can’t get better of Cardiff

■By ROGER PANTING

Dragons ........................... 22pts

Tries: Wainwright 14, Dyer 19, Williams 68
Conversions: O’Brien 14, 68
Penalty: O’Brien 17
Cardiff ............................. 24pts

Tries: Williams 33, Adams 44, Hamer-Webb 55, Lloyd 75 Conversions: Sheedy 44, 55

Try time: Rhodri Williams touches down for Cardiff
PICTURES: Cardiff Rugby

Over: Gabriel Hamer-Webb scores for Cardiff

DRAGONS’ nightmare run against their fiercest rivals continued as they fell to their 19th consecutive defeat, having not beaten them since Boxing Da...

