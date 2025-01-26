Nottingham bounce back up the table

■By WILL

NOTTINGHAM moved within two points of the top three with a bonus-point win at The Bay.

The teams started the day separated by just five points – which stretched to double digits by the end of the evening.

Nottingham backs coach David Ross: “We bounced back well from our defeat last week against Caldy – where we just did not turn up.

“We challenged the boys this week with physicality being the absolute key – and we had that.”

It took just four minutes for the home side to get on the scoreboard when lock Seb Ferreira cantered...