Fish steps in to make certain for Bedford

■By VICTOR BULL

Leading the way: Tommy Herman in the build up to scoring Bedford’s opening score

PICTURES: Ryan Robinson

BEDFORD Blues strengthened their grip on second place in the Championship table thanks to this determined victory over Coventry at Goldington Road.

A proper war of attrition between two old rivals and a real ding-dong back and forth contest in which either side could have come out on top.

But playing for almost a half against 14 men helps, and Bedford eventually made their numerical advantage count with a try at the death to secure all five point...