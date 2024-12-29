Pirates are on course to make it five in a row

PREVIEW...

Ampthill v Cornish Pirates

Today. Kick-off 1.30pm, Dillingham Park

■By BEN JAYCOCK

CORNISH Pirates are riding a wave of momentum looking for their fifth consecutive Championship win when they visit strugglers Ampthill today.

Pirates have made just the two changes in personnel from the side that started in the 19-14 win at home against Doncaster Knights last Saturday.

Matt McNab picked up an injury in that game so Will Trewin switches from full-back to wing, with Iwan Price-Thomas selected in the number 15 shirt, whilst in the pack Josh King is named to partner L...