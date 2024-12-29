Big guns will be keen to start firing for Doncaster

PREVIEW...

Doncaster v Hartpury

Today. Kick-off 2.30pm, Castle Park

■By BEN JAYCOCK

DONCASTER Knights haven’t made the start most expected considering their impressive star-studded signings during the close season and will be desperate to return to winning ways at home to a Hartpury University side that has impressed during the early stages of the campaign.

John Barnes’ Hartpury came into this weekend in fourth, clear of full-time professional outfits like Cornish Pirates (sixth) and Doncaster (eighth).

Hartpury are completely unchanged in the starting XV fro...