Big guns will be keen to start firing for Doncaster

Doncaster v Hartpury
Today. Kick-off 2.30pm, Castle Park
■By BEN JAYCOCK
DONCASTER Knights haven’t made the start most expected considering their impressive star-studded signings during the close season and will be desperate to return to winning ways at home to a Hartpury University side that has impressed during the early stages of the campaign.
John Barnes’ Hartpury came into this weekend in fourth, clear of full-time professional outfits like Cornish Pirates (sixth) and Doncaster (eighth).
Hartpury are completely unchanged in the starting XV
