Scottish flex muscles to overcome Chinnor

■By MO SHER

L Scottish .........26pts

Tries: Zheng 28, 47; Head 68 Conversion: Wilstead 69 Penalties: Wilstead 14, 54, 73

Chinnor .............. 15pts

Tries: Warton 59, James-Carter 75

Conversion: Smith 76

Penalty: Slevin 11

ON a heavy pitch in Richmond this was never going to be free-flowing, but there was an abundance of nous, grit and, in key moments, clinical finishing.

Scottish head coach Joe Gray was delighted with his team’s composure – but called on his charges to push for more.

“This time of year is always difficult for most teams. T...