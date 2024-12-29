Scottish flex muscles to overcome Chinnor

■By MO SHER
L Scottish .........26pts
Tries: Zheng 28, 47; Head 68 Conversion: Wilstead 69 Penalties: Wilstead 14, 54, 73
Chinnor .............. 15pts
Tries: Warton 59, James-Carter 75
Conversion: Smith 76
Penalty: Slevin 11
ON a heavy pitch in Richmond this was never going to be free-flowing, but there was an abundance of nous, grit and, in key moments, clinical finishing.
Scottish head coach Joe Gray was delighted with his team’s composure – but called on his charges to push for more.
“This time of year is always difficult for most teams. T...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login