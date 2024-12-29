Nottingham take their chances to silence Cov

■By PAUL SMITH
Nottingham .......................41pts
Tries: Ferreira 17, Clayton 25, Olowofela 53, Christian-Goss 60, Setala 77, Williams 80
Conversions: Arden 17, 25, 53, 60
Penalty: Arden 66
Coventry ........................... 26pts
Tries: Trinder 37, Poole 51, Martin 63, Biggs 71
Conversions: Richman 37, 63, 71
A THRILLING display of high-tempo attacking rugby in which wingers Ryan Olowofela and David Williams played prominent roles earned Nottingham a bonus-point success over Midlands rivals Coventry.
The Archers outscored their visitors by six tries to f...
