Nottingham take their chances to silence Cov

■By PAUL SMITH

Nottingham .......................41pts

Tries: Ferreira 17, Clayton 25, Olowofela 53, Christian-Goss 60, Setala 77, Williams 80

Conversions: Arden 17, 25, 53, 60

Penalty: Arden 66

Coventry ........................... 26pts

Tries: Trinder 37, Poole 51, Martin 63, Biggs 71

Conversions: Richman 37, 63, 71

A THRILLING display of high-tempo attacking rugby in which wingers Ryan Olowofela and David Williams played prominent roles earned Nottingham a bonus-point success over Midlands rivals Coventry.

The Archers outscored their visitors by six tries to f...