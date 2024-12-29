Seven-try Bedford too strong for Cambridge

■By ANTHONY WRIGHT

Bedford ............. 50pts

Tries: Conway 26, Adamson 29, 60; James 51, Howard 58, Prowse 63, Titherington 69

Conversions: Maisey 27, 30, 52, 59, 64, 70

Penalty: Maisey 15

Cambridge ......... 7pts

Try: Brownlie 20

Conversion: Grimoldby 21

BEDFORD Blues brought the curtain down on 2024 with a seven-try romp against Cambridge in-front of a sellout 5,000 crowd.

After a close encounter in the first half, Mike Rayer’s side let loose in the second 40 running in 33 unanswered points to dismantle their opponents and bring up 50 points for the f...