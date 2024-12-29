Seven-try Bedford too strong for Cambridge

■By ANTHONY WRIGHT
Bedford ............. 50pts
Tries: Conway 26, Adamson 29, 60; James 51, Howard 58, Prowse 63, Titherington 69
Conversions: Maisey 27, 30, 52, 59, 64, 70
Penalty: Maisey 15
Cambridge ......... 7pts
Try: Brownlie 20
Conversion: Grimoldby 21
BEDFORD Blues brought the curtain down on 2024 with a seven-try romp against Cambridge in-front of a sellout 5,000 crowd.
After a close encounter in the first half, Mike Rayer’s side let loose in the second 40 running in 33 unanswered points to dismantle their opponents and bring up 50 points for the f...
