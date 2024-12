Ward happy as Willemse puts Ealing in cruise control

■By ROB MORROW

Ealing ................55pts

Tries: Kernohan 2, 26, Uzokwe 16, Willemse 19, Montgomery 32, Bird-Tulloch 42, Smid 69, Harris 74, 80

Conversions: Willis 17, 20, 33, 43; Worboys 75

Caldy .................26pts

Tries: Hearn 46, Mitchell 51, Penalty 55, Maasi-White 72

Conversions: Barker 47, 52

EALING Trailfinders ended 2024 in winning style as they swept aside Caldy in a nine-try victory at Vallis Way.

Ealing director of rugby Ben Ward said: “We like to play, obviously, winning rugby but we like to play attacking rugby. We want to play, and score ...