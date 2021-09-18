Yes, Ealing win..but they have to fight for it

By ANDREW BEACHAM

Ealing ................54ptsTries: Campher 8, Penalty 14, 20; Smid 28, Uzokwe 39, Al-Jiboori 68, Kernohan 70, Burns 73Conversions: Willid 9, 29, 40, 69, 74Hartpury ............20ptsTries: Foley 22, Crane 50, Hunt 60 Conversions: Williams 51Penalties: Mathews 17EALING, to nobody’s great surprise, duly won the opening fixture of the season, with the outcome largely settled by the interval, but this was a far less one-sided game than the scoreline suggests.“It was a tough, competitive game,” said Trailfinders’ Ben Ward.“Hartpury le...