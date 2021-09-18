Hollingsworth is star turn as Archers hit the first target

By ASH WILLIS

Nottingham ....36ptsTries: D Williams 13, 46; Thacker 23, 50; Hollingsworth 73Conversions: Hollingsworth 23, 46, 50, 73 Penalties: Hollingsworth 40Ampthill ............26ptsTries: Nearchow 18, Cambriani 28, Monks 65, Dunn 78Conversions: Bennett 28; Smith 65, 78SAM Hollingsworth enjoyed the game of his life with try, two assists and 11 points with the boot to inspire Nottingham at The Bay on Friday night.Nottingham started well with Josh McNulty dancing around the Ampthill defence, offloading to Stapley, and again to Williams who went over in the corner.Ampthill hit ...