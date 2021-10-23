Asiedu at double in Cambridge win

By JACK JOHNSON

Chinnor .................... 30 Cambridge .............32KWAKU Asiedu starred with two tries as Cambridge claimed an impressive win at Chinnor.The powerful winger crossed twice at Kingsey Road as Richie Williams’ side made it four games unbeaten.Chinnor never really got going, but showed grit late on to take two points from the contest.Cambridge made an electric start to lead 10- 0. Asiedu stormed over for the opening try after two minutes, before hooker Ben Brownlie dotted down at the back of a driving maul.Chinnor wrestled back control and led by five poin...