Freddie shines to stretch Park run

By TOM BULMER

Darlington MP .......29 Rams ........................23IN-FORM Darlington Mowden Park recorded a third consecutive over Rams in an entertaining game that saw the away side salvage two points.The visitors took an early lead through an Andrew Humberstone penalty, with Warren Seals levelling the scores soon after.The hosts then got two tries in quick succession. Seals latched on to a Freddie Lockwood off-load to score under the posts, before the returning Morgan Passman dived over in the corner to take the lead to 12 points.Rams responded with an Ollie Moffitt try off t...