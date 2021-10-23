Taylor’s hat-trick fires up leaders

By ANNA WASH

Cinderford .......26Taunton............ 21TABLE-TOPPING Cinderford remain undefeated after winning an intense back-and-forth battle against Taunton Titans.It was a close fight, but Cinderford snatched an eighth consecutive win.Titans opened the scoring. After fast off-loads between the centres, they shipped the ball out to Charlie Wright, who slotted himself beneath the posts. Jack Walsh converted the try to give Taunton a 7-0 lead.Cinderford soon found their feet and levelled the scores as William Hendy shot up the wing to score in the corner, followed by a comfortab...