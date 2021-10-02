Caldy power puts Park on back foot

By JOHN LYON

Caldy.........................27 Darlington MP........22CALDY’S power against Darlington Mowden Park’s fizz was always going to be a clash of styles – and power prevailed as the rain lashed Paton Field.Apart from a brief period, Caldy held the lead thanks to their muscular pack and winger Ben Jones’ kicking, but they never quite managed to fully subdue a game visiting side.A brace of early penalties were slotted by Jones to establish a 6-0 lead for the hosts, while Warren Seals countered with three points for Park.Caldy moved further ahead ...