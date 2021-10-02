Tykes undone as Sale bounce back

By GEOFF LIGHTFOOT

Sale FC..................... 21Leeds Tykes........... 17SALE FC made it three home wins on the spin as they came from behind to beat Leeds at the Corpacq Stadium.The hosts made the best possible start as No.8 Jake Barron touched down after Tom Brady’s mesmerising run put the hosts in dangerous territory.Leeds then took control of the game. Fullback Charlie Venables kicked a penalty before converting Jacob Mounsey’s first try as the centre emerged at the bottom of a ruck.The centre scored his second try of the game, crashing over the whitewash after...